By Chang-Ran Kim and Ritsuko Shimizu
TOKYO, June 10 Fast Retailing Co's
Uniqlo, Japan's biggest clothing store chain, will lift prices
in its home market from next month - one of the most symbolic
signs yet that the country is making strides in its battle to
end 15 years of chronic deflation.
The price hikes of around 5 percent, which come on top of an
increase in Japan's sales tax in April, are aimed at shoring up
profit margins amid a weaker yen and a global rise in cotton and
wool prices.
But they also show that the ability of Japanese firms to
pass on prices has now extended beyond high-end retailers to a
company that built its empire during Japan's deflationary years
with affordable casual wear.
"This is representative that Japan is escaping deflation,"
said Koichi Fujishiro, an economist at Dai-ichi Life Research
Institute.
"There has been a broad trend of rising prices led by higher
import costs... but this will make it easier for other apparel
makers to follow suit."
Bold monetary easing and fiscal spending under Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe have kick-started the economy and boosted
inflation expectations.
Japan's core consumer prices, excluding the estimated impact
of the sales tax hike, rose 1.5 percent in April, up from 1.3
percent a month earlier and levels below 1 percent as recently
as October. The Bank of Japan has set a goal of reaching 2
percent inflation during the fiscal year that starts next April.
While many Japanese companies have been on edge that the
sales tax hike would cause a slump in demand, a Reuters
corporate survey last month showed that for more than one
quarter of respondents, year-on-year sales had actually risen in
the weeks following the tax hike, while over 40 percent said
sales had held steady.
Fast Retailing, a $35 billion company by market value, has
been encouraged too, with Uniqlo's Japan same-store sales rising
3.3 percent in April and 4.1 percent in May from the year
before.
Some retailers have already reported relatively brisk sales
and higher price tags beyond the increase in the national sales
tax to 8 percent from 5 percent.
Top Japanese department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi
Holdings Ltd said prices at its flagship stores in
central Tokyo for some goods ranging from clothing, accessories
such as handbags and scarves to kitchen items had risen 'several
percent'.
"There's no sense that consumers are holding back," an
Isetan Mitsukoshi official said.
At Taka-Q Co, a men's clothing retailer, a company
source said that product prices have risen beyond the sales tax
hike.
CONSUMER RESPONSE UNCERTAIN
Unlike some apparel makers, Uniqlo, which has more than 860
outlets in Japan, had refrained from raising base prices fearing
consumers would be turned off given its reputation of offering
affordable clothing.
But rising procurement costs, along with frequent
discounting and higher labour costs, have caused a steady fall
in Uniqlo domestic profit margins - a primary concern for
investors.
Uniqlo faces a further rise in labour costs as it plans to
hire about 16,000 regular staff in Japan over the next several
years. That will include hiring of some its part-time workers,
who currently receive little or no benefits.
Credit Suisse analyst Taketo Yamate said that while Uniqlo's
new pricing strategy helps reduce concerns about its domestic
operations, it remains to be seen how consumers would respond to
the higher prices.
"Now that the price hike has made news, there's a new
concern over how much this would affect sales and traffic at
stores," he said. "If revenue falls, fixed costs would rise and
profit margins will worsen."
Uniqlo's domestic operating profit margin fell to 14.2
percent in the business year that ended last August, from 21.4
percent three years earlier.
Overall operating profit for Fast Retailing, which also
includes apparel brands such as Theory and GU, is projected to
set another record in the year to August driven by a rapid
expansion overseas, mainly in Asia.
Shares in Fast Retailing, which has the heaviest weighting
in the benchmark Nikkei average, fell 1.6 percent on
Tuesday, while the Nikkei lost 0.9 percent.
($1 = 102.3300 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edmund
Klamann and Edwina Gibbs)