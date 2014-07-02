BRIEF-Groupe LDLC FY revenue rises to 479.9 million euros
* FY revenue EUR 479.9 million ($515.89 million) versus EUR 320.7 million year ago
TOKYO, July 2 Fast Retailing Co Ltd said on Wednesday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo clothing outlets in Japan rose 2.6 percent in June from a year earlier.
Sales at stores open at least a year - a key measure for retailers - were helped by demand for its core summer products, the company said. (Reporting by Ami Miyazaki; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* FY revenue EUR 479.9 million ($515.89 million) versus EUR 320.7 million year ago
* announces new investment of $124 million to establish a wind tunnel facility at transportation research center in Ohio Source text (http://bit.ly/2oOQl37) Further company coverage: