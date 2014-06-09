BRIEF-Wuhan Department Store Group to use 200 mln yuan to set up supermarket management firm
* Says it plans to use 200 million yuan to set up a supermarket management firm in Wuhan
TOKYO, June 10 Fast Retailing Co Ltd's Uniqlo casual clothing chain will raise prices on many items by around 5 percent from August at its Japanese stores due to rising procurement costs, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Procurement costs have already been boosted by a weaker yen, while the price of textile fibers for clothing continues to increase globally, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 127.5 million yuan to 162.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (115.9 million yuan)