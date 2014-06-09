TOKYO, June 10 Fast Retailing Co Ltd's Uniqlo casual clothing chain will raise prices on many items by around 5 percent from August at its Japanese stores due to rising procurement costs, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Procurement costs have already been boosted by a weaker yen, while the price of textile fibers for clothing continues to increase globally, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)