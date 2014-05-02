BRIEF-Office Depot reports deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand
* Office Depot announces deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand to Platinum Equity
TOKYO May 2 Fast Retailing Co Ltd said on Friday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo basic clothing outlets in Japan rose 3.3 percent in April from a year ago, citing a boost to spring items due to warmer weather.
The sales refer to stores that are at least one year old - a key measure for retailers. Uniqlo had said it did not expect much impact from the sales tax hike to 8 percent from 5 percent, effective April 1. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Dominic Lau)
* Office Depot announces deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand to Platinum Equity
April 18 U.S. President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to defend American dairy farmers who have been hurt by Canada’s protectionist trade practices, during a visit to the cheese-making state of Wisconsin.