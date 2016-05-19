BRIEF-Europejskie Centrum Odszkodowan Q1 net profit down to 4.5 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 4.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
May 19 Fast Technologies :
* Says it appoints Gao Chengben as chairman of the board to succeed Xu Jingxing, effective May 19
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zscT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 4.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* On May 19 court dismissed action of hca against co, Hung Tsung Chin,Chen Mei Huei,Liao Wen I with costs to be paid by bankrupt