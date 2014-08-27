BRIEF-Cloetta says has completed acquisition of Candyking
* Cloetta says has completed the acquisition of Candyking Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
Aug 27 Fast Casualwear AG : * Says now expects in 2014 revenue decrease by 25% -30% compared to 2013 * Says now expects in 2014 margin before interest and taxes 8% -10%. * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Q1 profit before tax from continuing operations of 3.39 billion naira versus 1.63 billion naira year ago