* Mcdermott -load-out and installation of first jacket fully fabricated by company at its recently opened dammam fabrication yard in Saudi Arabia
* Q4 sales up 22 pct
* Shares fall 3 pct in premarket trade
Jan 18 Industrial distributor Fastenal Co posted a quarterly profit in line with expectations and said margins fell due to lower vendor incentive and freight utilization, sending its shares down 3 percent in premarket trade.
For the fourth quarter, Fastenal's net income rose to $87.5 million, or 30 cents a share, from $65.2 million, or 22 cents a share, a year ago.
For the quarter ended Dec. 31., sales rose about 22 percent to $697.8 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 30 cents a share, on revenue of $694.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Winona, Minnesota-based company, valued at about $13.81 billion, fell 3 percent to $45.40 in premarket trade.
* Safety Income & Growth Inc sees ipo of 10.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $19.00 and $21.00 per share - sec filing