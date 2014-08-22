BRIEF-Marilyn J. Clinton reports 12.8 pct stake in ICC Holdings
* Marilyn J. Clinton reports 12.8 percent stake in ICC Holdings Inc as on March 28, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2puSUFQ Further company coverage:
Aug 22 Balder : * H1 - profit from property management before tax amounted to SEK 537M (378) * H1 - rental income amounted to SEK 1,193M (902) * H1 - Profit after tax amounted to SEK 1,370m (851) Link to press release: here
* Marilyn J. Clinton reports 12.8 percent stake in ICC Holdings Inc as on March 28, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2puSUFQ Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S