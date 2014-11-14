(Adds details, share movement)
Nov 14 Budget airline fastjet Plc said
it expected to secure funding for its operations early next year
and that it had received permits to operate flights in Zambia.
The company also said it had agreed to sell a stake in its
Tanzanian airline fastjet Tanzania to local shareholders by
issuing shares to a holding company controlled by four Tanzanian
investors.
The shares are to be held in the holding company, called
fastjet International Ltd, pending their sale to local investors
at a price and time to be decided by fastjet.
The agreement is part of fastjet's strategy of operating
airline companies in African countries that are partly owned by
local investors.
Fastjet said it was in talks with potential investors,
including industry partners and specialist African investors for
the funding.
The company said it had also received permission to fly "5th
freedom" flights out of Uganda to Juba, Nairobi, Kigali and
Johannesburg.
Fifth freedom is the right of an airline from one county to
land in another country and then fly passengers to a third
country.
Fastjet shares fell 10 percent to 0.68 pence at 0810 GMT on
the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)