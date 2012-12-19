BRIEF-Isign Media announces a warrant extension
* Applied to TSX venture exchange for approval to extend exercise date for 2. 5 million outstanding warrants issued in June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 19 Fastjet PLC : * Has agreed into an option agreement to buy 1time airline for ZAR1
* Applied to TSX venture exchange for approval to extend exercise date for 2. 5 million outstanding warrants issued in June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CWA reaches tentative agreement with AT&T West and DIRECTV West covering 17,000 workers