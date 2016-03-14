March 14 African budget airline Fastjet Plc
said Chief Executive Ed Winter would step down on March
18, two weeks after its second-largest shareholder called for
his dismissal.
Stelios Haji-Ioannou, who owns a 12 percent stake in the
company through a private investment vehicle, called in February
for a general meeting to dismiss Winter.
Fastjet added that Krista Bates, the company's general
counsel, would also step down immediately. Haji-Ioannou had also
called for Bates' removal.
