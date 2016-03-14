(Adds detail, background, share movement)
March 14 African budget airline Fastjet Plc
said Chief Executive Ed Winter would step down on March
18, two weeks after its second-largest shareholder called for
his dismissal.
Stelios Haji-Ioannou, who owns a 12 percent stake in the
company through a private investment vehicle, called in February
for a general meeting to dismiss Winter immediately.
Haji-Ioannou had also called for the removal of general
counsel Krista Bates and the appointment of non-executive
Chairman Colin Child to an executive position.
Haji-Ioannou, who founded budget airline easyJet Plc
in 1995, said Winter had created significant overheads for the
company, resulting in a high cost base.
Fastjet said Bates would step down immediately and that
Child would be appointed executive chairman until a new CEO is
appointed.
Fastjet declined to comment further.
Its shares were down 0.7 percent at 36.075 pence at 1622 GMT
on the London Stock Exchange.
