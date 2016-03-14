(Adds detail, background, share movement)

March 14 African budget airline Fastjet Plc said Chief Executive Ed Winter would step down on March 18, two weeks after its second-largest shareholder called for his dismissal.

Stelios Haji-Ioannou, who owns a 12 percent stake in the company through a private investment vehicle, called in February for a general meeting to dismiss Winter immediately.

Haji-Ioannou had also called for the removal of general counsel Krista Bates and the appointment of non-executive Chairman Colin Child to an executive position.

Haji-Ioannou, who founded budget airline easyJet Plc in 1995, said Winter had created significant overheads for the company, resulting in a high cost base.

Fastjet said Bates would step down immediately and that Child would be appointed executive chairman until a new CEO is appointed.

Fastjet declined to comment further.

Its shares were down 0.7 percent at 36.075 pence at 1622 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta)