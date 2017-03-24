March 24 African budget airline Fastjet Plc
said on Friday it had appointed Michael Muller, who has
worked in the airlines industry for a decade and held roles at
South African Airways, as its next chief financial officer.
The appointment follows the departure of current finance
head Lisa Mitchell, who has stepped down but would stay on until
April 30 or shortly thereafter, to facilitate an orderly
transition.
The company also named Rashid Wally, chair of the audit
committee at Mango Airlines, as non-executive chairman, its
second appointment from the rival, having last year brought on
its then CEO Nico Bezuidenhout for its top job.
Fastjet's former chairman resigned four months ago, after
the carrier said it would seek more funds sooner than
expected.
The company has seen a turbulent 2016, facing a cash crunch
while being embroiled in a public battle with its second-biggest
investor, easyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, over its
policies and board structure.
It has also had to cut costs after struggling against tough
conditions in its home market, Tanzania.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)