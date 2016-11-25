Nov 25 African budget airline Fastjet
said it would seek more funds sooner than originally expected to
achieve a turnaround, prompting Chairman Colin Child to resign
on Friday after months of the company battling its
second-biggest investor to retain him.
Fastjet said the cost and terms associated with returning
leased aircraft had been more onerous than previously expected,
leading it to believe that it would need to raise further
capital.
"Having led the fund raising exercise in July this year
Child believes that it would not be appropriate for him to
continue in this role given the company is initiating, sooner
than originally expected, a further fund-raising exercise," the
company said in a statement.
Nico Bezuidenhout, who joined as CEO from rival Mango
Airlines, would assume the role of interim chairman until a new
permanent non-executive replacement was appointed, Fastjet said.
EasyGroup Holdings Ltd, which owns 12.6 percent of Fastjet
shares, had earlier this year sought to oust Child saying he
failed to relocate the airline's head office quickly and
criticised him for a high cost base, arguments similar to those
it used to push for the exit of former CEO Ed Winter in March.
Fastjet said on Friday it planned to complete its
fund-raising exercise in the first quarter of 2017.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)