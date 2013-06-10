June 10 Fastjet, the African budget
airline backed by easyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou,
said its Executive Chairman David Lenigas has stepped down with
immediate effect.
Chief Executive Ed Winter will take over Lenigas'
responsibilities on an interim basis and the search for a
permanent non-executive chairman was underway, the company said
in a statement on Monday.
Fastjet is majority owned by British conglomerate Lonrho
where Lenigas was chairman until September last year.
"This is a time of transition for fastjet both operationally
and in terms of shareholder structure as its major shareholder,
Lonrho, is likely to have a new owner in the coming weeks as a
result of the current offer for Lonrho," said Lenigas.
"It therefore seems to be a good time for me to step down to
pursue my other interests and handover the reins as fastjet
moves to the next stage of growth," he said.