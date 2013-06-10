June 10 Fastjet, the African budget airline backed by easyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, said its Executive Chairman David Lenigas has stepped down with immediate effect.

Chief Executive Ed Winter will take over Lenigas' responsibilities on an interim basis and the search for a permanent non-executive chairman was underway, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Fastjet is majority owned by British conglomerate Lonrho where Lenigas was chairman until September last year.

"This is a time of transition for fastjet both operationally and in terms of shareholder structure as its major shareholder, Lonrho, is likely to have a new owner in the coming weeks as a result of the current offer for Lonrho," said Lenigas.

"It therefore seems to be a good time for me to step down to pursue my other interests and handover the reins as fastjet moves to the next stage of growth," he said.