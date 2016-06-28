June 28 African budget carrier Fastjet Plc said it needed to raise further funds to have sufficient working capital and implement changes as its operations had remained cash negative in a challenging domestic aviation market.

London-listed shares in the company, which has seen the departure of two top executives under pressure from its second-largest investor, were down about 25 percent at 22.94 pence at 0719 GMT.

Fastjet said on Tuesday it had started the initial phases of a fund-raising exercise, which it planned to complete in July. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)