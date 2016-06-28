June 28 African budget carrier Fastjet Plc
said it needed to raise further funds to have
sufficient working capital and implement changes as its
operations had remained cash negative in a challenging domestic
aviation market.
London-listed shares in the company, which has seen the
departure of two top executives under pressure from its
second-largest investor, were down about 25 percent at 22.94
pence at 0719 GMT.
Fastjet said on Tuesday it had started the initial phases of
a fund-raising exercise, which it planned to complete in July.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)