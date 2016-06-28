(Adds EasyGroup comment, updates shares)
June 28 Fastjet Plc investors voted to
retain Chairman Colin Child, defeating a move by the African
budget carrier's second-largest shareholder to force out a
second top executive within three months.
The airline's London-listed shares fell to a record low
earlier when the company said it would have to raise funds to
ensure that it had sufficient working capital.
EasyGroup Holdings Ltd, which owns 12.6 percent of Fastjet
shares, had sought to oust Child saying he failed to relocate
the airline's head office and criticised him for a high cost
base, arguments similar to those it used to push for the exit of
former CEO Ed Winter in March.
But Fastjet's other shareholders vetoed the move to remove
Child.
About 33 million votes were cast against the removal of
Child as executive officer and director, while roughly 9.6
million were cast in favour, Fastjet said in a statement. The
company did not disclose corresponding percentage figures.
EasyGroup, controlled by Stelios Haji-Ioannou, said it would
wait and see whether Fastjet could raise the additional funds it
needed and whether the management could reduce costs.
Launched in 2012, Fastjet offers "no frills" flights to
undercut larger carriers, seeking to copy the model pioneered by
Stelios-founded easyJet Plc and Ryanair Holdings Plc
.
However, the airline has struggled in the face of tough
conditions in its home market of Tanzania. The company warned in
March that full-year results would be well below market
estimates and it no longer expected to be cash flow positive in
2016.
The carrier said on Tuesday that trading environment had
remained challenged and forecast passenger numbers of 390,000
for the first half ending June 30, compared with 363,726 a year
earlier.
"...Passenger numbers remain lower than expected. Whilst
domestic routes within Tanzania are showing signs of recovery
international services remain difficult," Fastjet said.
Fastjet had remained cash flow negative, despite seeing some
benefits from its reduction of routes and fleet size, it added.
Fastjet's shares fell as much as 34 percent to 18.8 pence
after the airline said it had started the fundraising process
and expected to complete it in July. They later recovered some
losses to trade down 17.5 percent.
Nico Bezuidenhout, who is to join as CEO from rival Mango
Airlines, had identified a number of possible changes, the
company said, without elaborating.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier and Don Sebastian)