Barclays makes early African exit with $2.8 billion share sale
LONDON Barclays cut its stake in Barclays Africa Group to 15 percent sooner than expected on Thursday, ending more than 90 years as a major presence in the continent.
LONDON Feb 7 Fastjet, the African budget airline backed by easyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, on Thursday said it was sole owner of the Fly540 brand, following a dispute over its ownership.
"David Lenigas, chairman of fastjet and chairman of Five Forty Aviation Limited confirms that fastjet is the sole owner of the 540 brand, including Fly540 Kenya, which it acquired through its acquisition of Lonrho Aviation in July 2012," Fastjet said in a statement.
This follows a statement from Five Forty Aviation's Chief Executive Don Smith on Wednesday saying his company owned the Fly540 brand and had withdrawn the licences it had granted to Fastjet's operations to use the brand in Angola, Ghana and Tanzania.
NEW YORK Oil prices sank 3 percent to a three-week low on Wednesday as an increase in Libyan output helped boost monthly OPEC crude production for the first time this year.