LONDON, June 14 Fastjet, the African
budget airline backed by easyJet founder Stelios
Haji-Ioannou, said on Friday it had been granted permission to
launch international flights from Tanzania to South Africa,
Zambia and Rwanda.
Fastjet said the route approvals had been granted by the
relevant governments under the Bilateral Air Services Agreements
(BASAs) between Tanzania and the other countries.
However, the company said it had decided to put the launch
of fastjet-branded domestic routes in South Africa temporarily
on hold so that it can "direct all its efforts and resources to
starting its international services as soon as possible".
Fastjet also said it had signed a new three year equity
financing agreement for up to 15 million pounds ($23.52 million)
with Darwin, a subsidiary of Henderson Global Investors Volantis
Capital, after having drawn 1.13 million pounds from its
existing facility.