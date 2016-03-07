* Warns 2016 results to be materially below market
expectations
* Says no longer expects to be cash flow positive in 2016
* Says cash available enough to meet current operational
needs
* Shares fall as much as 45 pct to a record low
(Adds analyst comments, details)
By Esha Vaish
March 7 Fastjet Plc, an African budget
airline, warned its results for the year would be well below
market expectations, adding further turbulence as it
second-largest investor seeks to oust Chief Executive Ed Winter.
The Tanzania-based airline's shares, listed in London, fell
as much as 45 percent to a record low of 36.04 pence on Monday
before recovering some lost ground.
Fastjet said it no longer expected to be cash flow positive
in 2016, citing challenging conditions in the domestic aviation
market.
Operating from Tanzania and Zimbabwe, Fastjet has offered
"no frills" flights to undercut larger carriers, seeking to copy
the discount model pioneered by European airlines such as
easyJet and Ryanair.
However, the airline has struggled in the face of tough
conditions in Tanzania, its home market where most of its fleet
is deployed.
Expansion in into Zimbabwe last October has added to
challenges, causing Fastjet to issue two warnings on 2015
revenue and announce plans to cut capacity and costs.
Liberum analyst Gerald Khoo said the Tanzanian economy has
stagnated for longer than expected following an election late
last year.
"We now forecast a $20 million loss in 2016, compared with a
$1.4 million profit previously," Khoo wrote in a client note,
putting his target price and rating on the company under review.
The airline did not detail its results warning.
Last week, Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the easyJet founder whose
private investment vehicle easyGroup holds 12 percent of
Fastjet, said it was seeking a shareholder meeting to oust the
CEO.
Haji-Ioannou said costs were too high for an airline with
six planes.
Fastjet said it had $20 million in cash available at the end
of February. It said this would be enough to meet operational
requirements but it may raise further funds this year.
Fastjet shares recovered to 46.1 pence by 0952 GMT, still
down 30 percent on heavy trading volume.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair,
Gopakumar Warrier and Rodney Joyce)