Dec 5 Fastjet Plc, which was spun-off from industrial group Lonrho Plc that has interests in Africa, confirmed it was in potential partnership talks with Emirates Airline.

"Talks are at an early stage but this represents a great opportunity for both parties," Fastjet Chief Executive Ed Winter said in a statement.

Lonrho had sold its aviation unit, Fastjet, in June to British investment firm Rubicon for $86 million.