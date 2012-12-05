Dec 5 Low-cost African carrier Fastjet Plc
said it was in potential partnership talks with
Emirates Airline, sending it shares up as much as 7
percent on London's AIM.
"Talks are at an early stage but this represents a great
opportunity for both parties," Fastjet Chief Executive Ed Winter
said in a statement.
Fastjet, which began commercial flights last month, was set
up after British investment firm Rubicon acquired the aviation
unit of industrial group Lonrho Plc for $86 million in
June.
The low-cost carrier had said on Tuesday that it was in
talks with liquidators to buy struggling South African budget
airline 1time.
Africa's fledging aviation market is poised for growth as
consumer demand in the resource-rich continent rises.
Middle East carrier Emirates uses its Dubai hub to connect
travellers in Africa to the rest of the world.
Fastjet shares were trading up 2.74 percent at 3.8 pence at
0915 GMT.