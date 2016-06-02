June 2 Fastjet Plc said on Thursday it
expected to report a trading loss and remain cash flow negative
in 2016 as business in Tanzania remained weak.
The African budget airline said load factor in Tanzania for
2015 was down 6.6 percentage points to 66.7 percent and revenues
were impacted by a weakening Tanzanian economy and political
uncertainty in the country.
Fastjet, which announced the departure of Chief Executive Ed
Winter in March, said it was in the advanced stage for
recruitment of a new CEO.
