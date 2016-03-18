March 18 African budget airline Fastjet Plc
said on Friday it was taking legal advice after
shareholder easyGroup Holdings Ltd made public a letter it sent
Fastjet regarding their contractual relationship.
EasyGroup on Thursday sent a letter to Fastjet's board
demanding that the carrier resume reporting monthly passenger
statistics and updated cash flow forecasts for the current
financial year.
"Whilst the board of Fastjet welcomes constructive
engagement with all shareholders, it cannot understand why
easyGroup ... has published this particular letter without first
raising its concerns with the company," Fastjet said in a
statement.
"The board considers the publication of this letter as
wholly inappropriate and is taking legal advice on the matter."
EasyGroup, which is controlled by Stelios Haji-Ioannou, is
Fastjet's second-biggest shareholder with a 12.6 percent stake.
Stelios has been at odds with Fastjet. Two weeks back he
called for the immediate dismissal of Fastjet's chief executive,
Ed Winter, saying the CEO had created a high cost base that was
disproportionate to its six-aircraft fleet.
Fastjet said on Monday Winter would step down on March 18.
