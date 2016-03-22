(Adds Fastjet response)
March 22 Stelios Haji-Ioannou, owner of
easyGroup Holdings Ltd, said in a letter to the board of Fastjet
Plc that the African budget airline was in breach of
two clauses of a license agreement.
Haji-Ioannou, who has been vocal in his opposition of
Fastjet's management, said the carrier's Chairman Colin Child
had caused the company to be in material breach of the license
agreement with easyGroup, which owns the Fastjet brand.
Haji-Ioannou said Fastjet was in breach of two clauses of
the agreement, and that it had failed to inform easyGroup about
Fastjet's new "accountable manager" after the exit of former
Chief Executive Ed Winter.
Fastjet declined to comment on the matter. It had said last
week that it was taking legal advice on another letter from
Haji-Ioannou.
Haji-Ioannou, who owns a 12.6 percent stake in Fastjet
through easyGroup, said in that letter that the carrier could go
insolvent.
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)