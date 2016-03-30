(Adds details, background, easyGroup declined to comment)
March 30 Fastjet Plc denied allegations
made by shareholder Stelios Haji-Ioannou that the African budget
airline had breached its brand licence deal with his easyGroup
Holdings Ltd.
Fastjet, responding to a letter from Haji-Ioannou made
public last week, said it had sought legal advice and that it
did not believe it was in breach of the agreement.
Haji-Ioannou, best known as the founder of Europe's easyJet
Plc, has over the past few months criticised Fastjet for
having a high cost base which, he said, had jeopardised the
company's ability to stay solvent. He has also threatened to
take back the brand.
Fastjet earlier this month announced the departure of Chief
Executive Ed Winter, bowing to pressure from EasyGroup, its
second-largest shareholder with a 12.6 percent stake.
Launched in 2012, Fastjet offers "no frills" flights to
undercut larger carriers, seeking to copy the model pioneered by
easyJet and Ryanair Holdings Plc.
However, the airline has struggled in the face of tough
conditions in Tanzania, its home market where most of its fleet
is deployed.
It warned earlier this month that its full-year results
would be well below market expectations and that it no longer
expected to be cash flow positive in 2016.
Fastjet did not detail its argument against Haji-Ioannou's
allegations of a license breach on Wednesday.
A spokesman for Haji-Ioannou declined to comment.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Anupama Dwivedi)