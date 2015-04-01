(Adds results of placing, CEO comments, details, share move)
By Esha Vaish
April 1 African budget airline Fastjet Plc
said it raised gross proceeds of about 50 million
pounds ($75 million) through a share issue to fund its expansion
and acquire aircraft.
The London-listed company's shares slumped nearly 13 percent
on Wednesday to 1 pence, the price at which each of the 5
billion new shares were placed.
The funds from the offering, which represents about 75
percent of Fastjet's enlarged share capital, will help the
company add new international routes and expand in Kenya, South
Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe, it said.
The company, which aspires to be the first pan-African
low-cost carrier, also intends to use excess funds to start a
programme to acquire used Airbus A319 aircraft.
EasyGroup, the investment vehicle of Haji-Ioannou, bought
stock worth 5 million pounds, or 10 percent of the new shares,
Fastjet's chief executive, Ed Winter, told Reuters.
Haji-Ioannou, commonly known as Stelios, founded low-cost
carrier easyJet Plc in 1995 and started Fastjet in 2012
along with Winter, who was easyJet's chief operating officer.
Stelios had a stake of 10.8 percent in Fastjet before
Wednesday's fundraising, which was first reported by The Times.
A spokesman for Stelios, contacted before the results of the
placing were announced, declined to comment.
The fundraising also brought on board first time investors
in Fastjet. The were Prudential's M&G, UK equity fund
manager Hexam Capital Partners LLP, investment manager J O
Hambro Capital Management Ltd and South African investment group
Old Mutual.
Fastjet also announced a proposed share consolidation to
reduce its share price volatility. No further details were
given.
The company, which started flying in Tanzania in November
2012, said its plans to expand in Africa would give it up to 210
million potential customers, or a fifth of the continent's
population.
To service that population, Fastjet would have to boost its
aircraft fleet from the three it currently has to 34 strong by
2018, Winter said.
By then, Fastjet intends to have leased a third of its fleet
and have used equal amounts of debt and equity to finance the
rest of the fleet.
