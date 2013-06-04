TOKYO May 2 Fast Retailing Co said on Tuesday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo basic clothing outlets in Japan rose 10.9 percent in May from a year ago as warmer weather led to brisk sales for advertised seasonal apparel.

Asia's top apparel retailer gets the bulk of its profits from Uniqlo Japan, where the chain store's nationwide market share is close to 9 percent for menswear and nearly 4 percent for women's clothing.

