TOKYO Jan 27 Fast retailing, operator of the Uniqlo clothing chain, said on Monday it plans to list its shares on the Hong Kong exchange on March 5 as it aims to boost its presence in the region and expand its investor base globally.

The secondary listing of Hong Kong Depositary Receipts (HDRs) is pending approval from the bourse, the Japanese company said in a statement.

Fast Retailing has said it wants to become the world's top clothing chain by 2020, overtaking H&M and Zara chain operator Inditex.

The company has appointed Morgan Stanley to sponsor its listing, it said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)