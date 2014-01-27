TOKYO Jan 27 Japan's Fast Retailing Co , operator of the Uniqlo casual clothing chain, hopes that a planned listing in Hong Kong will help it take root in the region as a retailer and attract talented personnel, a top executive said on Monday.

"We chose Hong Kong among the many bourses out there because Hong Kong is the centre of financial markets in Asia," Chief Financial Officer Takeshi Okazaki told reporters.

"We already have a close relationship with the greater Chinese markets and Southeast Asia through sales and production, on top of which the region has high potential for growth," he added.

Okazaki added that listing in other overseas exchanges remained a possibility as Fast Retailing seeks heightened brand recognition globally. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)