TOKYO Feb 4 Fast Retailing Co said on Tuesday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo clothing outlets in Japan jumped 15 percent in January from a year ago.

Sales at stores that are at least one year old - a key measure for retailers - climbed on brisk sales of winter clothes targeted by promotional campaigns.

Asia's top apparel retailer gets the bulk of its profits from Uniqlo Japan. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Dominic Lau)