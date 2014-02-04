BRIEF-Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology to boost two units' capital
* Says it plans to boost two units' capital by 247.3 million yuan ($35.92 million), 271.6 million yuan respectively
TOKYO Feb 4 Fast Retailing Co said on Tuesday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo clothing outlets in Japan jumped 15 percent in January from a year ago.
Sales at stores that are at least one year old - a key measure for retailers - climbed on brisk sales of winter clothes targeted by promotional campaigns.
Asia's top apparel retailer gets the bulk of its profits from Uniqlo Japan. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Dominic Lau)
BERLIN, April 24 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups that is seen as likely to seek to list later this year, reported that revenues jumped 71 percent in 2016 and said it would keep investing to drive future growth.