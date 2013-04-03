TOKYO, April 3 Shares of Fast Retailing jumped 7 percent to 33,500 yen on Wednesday after its Uniqlo casual clothing chain in Japan posted a 23.1 percent rise in same-store sales in March from a year ago.

Fast Retailing, a heavyweight in the Nikkei share average , was the second-most traded stock on the main board by turnover. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Himani Sarkar)