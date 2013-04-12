BRIEF-Lock-up period for Tongkun's 241.5 mln shares to end
* Says lock-up period for 241.5 million shares to end, shares to start trading on June 8
TOKYO, April 12 Shares of Fast Retailing Co Ltd dropped 4.1 percent to 33,150 yen on Friday as investors were disappointed that the owner of the Uniqlo clothing chain kept its annual operating profit forecast unchanged despite a jump in its domestic March sales.
The company kept its operating profit estimate at 147.5 billion yen ($1.5 billion), below analysts' forecast of 149.9 billion yen.
Fast Retailing was the most-traded stock on the main board by turnover.
($1 = 99.5500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* OPERATING RESULT BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES FOR Q1 OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 0.2 MILLION, ROUGHLY EQUAL TO PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL