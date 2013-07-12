TOKYO, July 12 Shares in Fast Retailing Co Ltd shed 4.7 percent to 36,900 yen on Friday after the operator of the Uniqlo fashion chain posted a disappointing operating profit for the quarter ended on May 31 and kept its full-year earnings guidance unchanged.

Goldman Sachs said it cut its operating profit forecasts for Fast Retailing by 4.7 percent for the financial year ending August 2013, by 3.5 percent for the following year and by 3.1 percent for the fiscal year ending August 2015.

"Domestic same-store sales grew a healthy 9 percent (in the third quarter), but sales were concentrated among limited-offer and other inexpensive items, pushing the gross margin down 1.2 percentage point," it wrote in a note, keeping its price target at 31,800 yen.

Goldman said the company's ability to bounce back in the fourth quarter would depend on sales, but it expects full-year operating profit to remain almost flat. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)