LONDON May 22 British clothing chain Fat Face has pulled its planned London listing, the retailer said on Thursday, citing equity market conditions as the principal factor in the decision.

The company, which is owned by European private equity firm Bridgepoint, had aimed to raise 110 million pounds ($185.66 million).

($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Erica Billingham)