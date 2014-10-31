LONDON Oct 31 Changes to British outdoor
clothing chain Fat Face's leveraged loan will bring losses for
its arranging banks as investors demand higher returns after
recent global market volatility, bankers said on Friday.
Leveraged loans on both sides of the Atlantic have had to
make expensive changes to help them sell after being caught in a
market correction.
Making changes or 'flexing' loans eats into arranging banks'
profits and can cause losses on underwritten loans, depending on
the scale of measures taken to place the deals.
Arranging banks Citigroup and Goldman Sachs have had to
increase an Original Issue Discount (OID) on Fat Face's 210
million pounds (336.17 million US dollar) dividend
recapitalisation for a second time, which will cause losses for
the banks, bankers said.
"The banks are going to feel the pain on Fat Face," an
investor said.
A 480 million euro-equivalent (604.08 million US dollar)
loan backing private equity firm Advent's acquisition of Belgian
aluminium systems manufacturer Corialis closed in October after
discounts were increased.
The scale of the changes wiped out arranging banks
Jefferies, Rabobank and UBS' profits on the deal, bankers said.
The three banks are also holding a large part of the second
lien loan which failed to sell in syndication, several sources
said. The banks will either have to hold the paper, or discount
it to sell.
"Making steep changes to pricing and OIDs is clearly not
good for banks as they face taking painful losses," a banker
said.
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Rabobank and Advent
declined to comment. UBS was not immediately available to
comment.
DISCOUNTS DEEPEN
The discount on Fat Face's 180 million pound term loan was
increased to around 90 percent of face value this week. The loan
was originally launched in mid September with a discount of
99.5.
Fat Face's loan will pay a dividend of around 65 million
pounds to its private equity owner Bridgepoint and also
refinances existing debt, including a more expensive junior
tranche.
The company has performed well and debt to earnings have
grown 58.5 percent to 39.3 million pounds from 24.8 million
pounds in 2011. This has allowed Fat Face to deleverage to
around 2.5 times net total debt and around 1.7 times net senior
debt in May.
Fat Face's loan struggled however as increasingly selective
investors were wary of investing in the retail sector and
sterling loans, which have swap costs of around 70-80bp for
funds investing in euros.
Bridgepoint was not immediately available to comment.
Corialis' discount was widened to 96.5 on a 318 million
euro-equivalent term loan and 95 on an 82 million pound second
lien loan. Both tranches originally launched with discounts of
99 in early September.
Some banks are facing difficult decisions on several loans
which are selling slowly. Other loans may also require further
changes, including a 985 million pound dividend recapitalisation
for UK pharmaceuticals firm Amdipharm Mercury, bankers said.
Banks, particularly investment banks, are penalised for
holding excess exposure, which they may need to move before the
end of the year.
"There is only so long you can hold paper for. Not many
banks will want to keep exposure on balance sheets over
Christmas and into the New Year," a second banker said.
