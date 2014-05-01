LONDON May 1 UK clothing chain Fatface
is to list on the London Stock Exchange, the
retailer said on Thursday, targeting a market value of at least
440 million pounds ($743 million).
The company, which is owned by private equity firm
Bridgepoint, said it was aiming to raise gross proceeds of up to
110 million pounds through a sale of new and existing shares,
with a minimum free float of 25 percent.
The sale will be led by Citigroup and Jefferies, with
Canaccord Genuity as lead manager and Lazard as financial
adviser.
($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds)
(Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Simon Jessop)