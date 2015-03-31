UPDATE 1-Mitsubishi Motors sees profit surge on higher Asia sales, cost savings
* MMC sees 70 bln yen op. profit in 17/18 vs 5.1 bln yen last year
PARIS, March 31 France's Faurecia on Tuesday said it had agreed to form a joint-venture with Dongfeng Motor Corporation with the objective of generating annual sales of around 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in the medium term.
The joint venture will serve Dongfeng and its automotive partners for passenger and commercial vehicles and when fully deployed, will cover all of Faurecia's businesses, the two companies said in a joint statement.
($1 = 0.9272 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Mark Potter)
* MMC sees 70 bln yen op. profit in 17/18 vs 5.1 bln yen last year
PATTANI, Thailand, May 9 A bomb exploded in front of a supermarket on Tuesday in the Thai city of Pattani, wounding about 20 people, a military spokesman said, in what appeared to be the latest attack by Muslim separatists in the south of the predominantly Buddhist country.