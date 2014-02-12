BRIEF-Alliance MMA says intends to defend against the lawsuit filed by shareholders
PARIS Feb 12 Faurecia's profit more than doubled in the second half as Asia led a broad-based sales increase across most regions, the French auto parts maker said on Wednesday.
The supplier of car interiors, exhausts and body parts, 51.7 percent-owned by troubled carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen , also pledged a further increase to profitability in 2014 as global auto production expands an estimated 3 percent.
Second-half net income jumped to 53 million euros ($72 million) from 22 million on a 1.9 percent advance in sales to 8.764 billion.
Faurecia posted a "solid sales increase driven in particular by remarkable growth in Asia", Chief Executive Yann Delabriere said in the statement, adding that the company had "significantly strengthened its financial position".
Operating income rose to 282 million euros in the second half for a 3.2 percent operating margin, compared with 2.5 percent a year earlier, backed by positive net cash flow and 2-4 percent sales increase before currency effects.
For the full year 2014, Faurecia pledged to increase its margin by between 0.2 and 0.5 percentage points over the 3 perccent recorded last year.
The company, based in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, said Asian sales surged 24 percent to 1.71 billion euros in 2014, outpacing the region's 5 percent auto production growth.
Full-year net income came to 144 million euros on sales of 18.03 billion, broadly in line with analyst expectations according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates data.
($1 = 0.7312 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume. Editing by Lionel Laurent)
