PARIS, July 9 French auto parts maker Faurecia
will announce on Wednesday that it plans to sell one
of its French factories and cut jobs at another as it grapples
with the slump in demand hitting European automakers, business
daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday.
Faurecia, which is majority owned by troubled automaker PSA
Peugeot Citroen, plans to sell one site in the town of
Evreux, some 100 km (60 miles) to the west of Paris. The plant
would be acquired by an industrial buyer who would convert it to
other uses and employ the 90 workers currently at the site.
Another plant near the city of Rennes would see its painting
operations, which employ some 90 workers, transferred to other
plants, with a voluntary job cut plan to accompany the move, the
paper said. Other activities at the factory would get additional
investments, the paper said.
A Faurecia spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Dalgleish)