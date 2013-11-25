* Faurecia trims mid-term goals

* Company sees 21 bln euro revenue in 2016

* Pace of acquisitions to slow (Adds company comment, details, background)

PARIS, Nov 25 Faurecia, the auto parts maker controlled by French carmaker Peugeot, trimmed its medium-term sales and margin goals on Monday as it digests several acquisitions.

The maker of car components, including door panels, dashboards and exhausts, said it will target revenue of 21 billion euros ($28.4 billion) in 2016, a 20 percent gain on last year, and an operating margin of 4.5-5 percent.

Faurecia had previously forecast 2016 revenue of 22 billion euros and a margin above 5 percent.

"Faurecia is completing a period of transformation after the integration of some significant acquisitions," the company said in a statement ahead of an investor day in Paris.

Over the past three years, Faurecia has purchased U.S.-based exhaust systems maker Emcon, one formerly Ford-owned plastic parts factory in Michigan from Visteon and others from Plastal in several European countries.

The pace of acquisitions is likely to slow as Faurecia completes integration of those businesses, said the company. "From 2014 onwards, Faurecia will pursue controlled growth."

The statement made no mention of any change to its current ownership via the 57.4 percent stake held by PSA Peugeot Citroen.

Advisers are weighing the possibility of a stake sale by Peugeot as the troubled carmaker pursues a tie-up with China's Dongfeng Motor Group, sources have said.

Faurecia reiterated 2013 goals including an improvement in operating income, a 50 million euro reduction in European fixed costs and a revenue increase to between 17.8 and 18 billion euros from last year's 17.37 billion. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Natalie Huet and Louise Heavens)