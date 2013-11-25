* Faurecia trims mid-term goals
* Company sees 21 bln euro revenue in 2016
* Pace of acquisitions to slow
PARIS, Nov 25 Faurecia, the auto parts
maker controlled by French carmaker Peugeot, trimmed
its medium-term sales and margin goals on Monday as it digests
several acquisitions.
The maker of car components, including door panels,
dashboards and exhausts, said it will target revenue of 21
billion euros ($28.4 billion) in 2016, a 20 percent gain on last
year, and an operating margin of 4.5-5 percent.
Faurecia had previously forecast 2016 revenue of 22 billion
euros and a margin above 5 percent.
"Faurecia is completing a period of transformation after the
integration of some significant acquisitions," the company said
in a statement ahead of an investor day in Paris.
Over the past three years, Faurecia has purchased U.S.-based
exhaust systems maker Emcon, one formerly Ford-owned
plastic parts factory in Michigan from Visteon and others from
Plastal in several European countries.
The pace of acquisitions is likely to slow as Faurecia
completes integration of those businesses, said the company.
"From 2014 onwards, Faurecia will pursue controlled growth."
The statement made no mention of any change to its current
ownership via the 57.4 percent stake held by PSA Peugeot
Citroen.
Advisers are weighing the possibility of a stake sale by
Peugeot as the troubled carmaker pursues a tie-up with China's
Dongfeng Motor Group, sources have said.
Faurecia reiterated 2013 goals including an improvement in
operating income, a 50 million euro reduction in European fixed
costs and a revenue increase to between 17.8 and 18 billion
euros from last year's 17.37 billion.
