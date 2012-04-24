* Q1 sales rose 8.4 pct

* Strong North America, Asia growth outweighs Europe weakness

* CFO says Europe could keep results in lower end of range

* Shares rise 1.5 pct, outperform sector (Updates with CFO comments from conference call)

By Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, April 24 Faurecia, the world's biggest maker of car interiors and exhaust systems, confirmed its full-year outlook but warned that its operating income could be at the lower end of its previous forecasts if weakness in the European market persists.

Faurecia, which also makes seats and plastic car body parts for clients including Volkswagen's Audi brand, posted an 8.4 percent gain in quarterly sales on Tuesday, as strong demand in North America and Asia offset a slight decline in Europe.

"The general idea is that we're quite in line with our guidance but that if Europe continues to develop at a substantially lower level than last year, we would be more at the low end of the guidance," Chief Financial Officer Frank Imbert told analysts in a conference call.

"We have no reason to modify the range, the key is still to know where we stand within the range and that depends largely on Europe," he added.

Faurecia said in February that it forecast full-year operating income of between 610-670 million euros. The higher end of the range would mean an increase of 3 percent from last year's 651 million euros, while the lower end would signify a 6 percent drop.

Sales in the three-month period - up 6 percent on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates - totalled 4.3 billion euros ($5.64 billion).

Faurecia, which is expanding in the United States and Asia, also reiterated its forecast for annual sales of 16.3-16.7 billion euros.

North American sales surged 25.5 percent in the first quarter, while Asian sales jumped 15.7 percent including an 11.1 percent rise in China.

But sales in Europe, where light vehicle production fell 4.6 percent in the quarter, fell 2 percent, said Faurecia, which is 57 percent controlled by French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen .

Faurecia said in a statement that its first-quarter sales were indicative of an improving geographical mix and an enlarged client portfolio.

Faurecia shares were up 1.5 percent at 0718 GMT, outperforming the European sector, which was 1 percent higher.

The auto parts maker's shares closed at 15.94 euros on Monday, giving the company a market capitalisation of about 1.8 billion euros. Its shares have gained about 9 percent so far this year. ($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Additional reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton and Hans-Juergen Peters)