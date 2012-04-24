PARIS, April 24 Faurecia, the world's biggest
maker of car interiors and exhausts, said on Tuesday that its
first quarter sales rose 8.4 percent, helped by strong demand in
North America and Asia.
Sales in the three-month period - up 6 percent on a like for
like basis and at constant exchange rates - totalled 4.3 billion
euros ($5.64 billion).
Faurecia reiterated its forecast for annual sales of between
16.3 billion and 16.7 billion euros as it works towards a sales
goal of 20 billion euros in 2020.
($1 = 0.7619 euros)
(Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton)