BRUSSELS, July 11 Plastic Omnium
secured EU antitrust approval on Monday for its takeover of
French car parts maker Faurecia's auto exteriors unit
after pledging to sell some production plants in three European
countries.
The acquisition involves Faurecia's bumpers and front-end
modules business which has an enterprise value of 665 million
euros ($734 million).
Plastic Omnium agreed to sell four Faurecia plants in France
and one in Spain which makes plastic bumpers to address European
Commission concerns that the deal would have resulted in price
hikes for this product.
It will also divest two Faurecia facilities in Germany which
assemble front-end modules.
"This ensures that car manufacturers in Europe will continue
to have a choice of suppliers for automotive parts, such as
bumpers, at competitive prices after the takeover," European
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9057 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)