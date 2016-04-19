PARIS, April 19 Car parts maker Faurecia
has signed a deal to sell its automotive exteriors
business to Plastic Omnium for an enterprise value of
665 million euros ($753 million) to reduce debt.
The transaction, which is due to close this year, involves
Faurecia's bumpers and front-end modules business, which had
sales of 2 billion euros in 2015 and employs 7,700 people at 22
sites.
This sale, combined with January's early redemption of a
convertible bond, will almost completely eliminate Faurecia's
debt, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The group will thus be able to accelerate investment in
value-added technologies for sustainable mobility and enhanced
life on board," the company said.
Faurecia, which is 47 percent owned by Peugeot,
added that the composite materials part of the exteriors
business was not included in the sale.
($1 = 0.8831 euros)
