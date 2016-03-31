PARIS, March 31 ** Faurecia plans
to separate the roles of chairman and chief executive officer,
French news magazine Challenges reported Thursday.
** Faurecia's current chairman and chief executive officer
Yann Delabriere will become non-executive chairman, while
Patrick Koller, the current chief operating officer, will
succeed Delabriere as next CEO, Challenges says.
** Michel de Rosen, the non-executive chairman of Eutelsat
, will join Faurecia's board and is Delabriere's
favoured candidate to succeed him as chairman of the company,
according to Challenges.
** Challenges didn't provide a timetable for these corporate
governance changes at Faurecia.
** Faurecia spokesman declined to comment.
