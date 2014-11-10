PARIS Nov 10 French auto parts supplier
Faurecia said on Monday it was aiming for sales of
more than 4 billion euros ($4.97 billion) in China by 2018, up
from 2.3 billion estimated for this year, as it expands in the
world's biggest automotive market.
Faurecia, 51 percent owned by carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen
, said at a conference in Shanghai it would invest 400
million euros over the next five years in China, where it
expects to have 55 plants and over 1,200 engineers working in
research and development (R&D).
Faurecia currently has 38 plants in China as well as four
R&D centres that employ 800 engineers.
Faurecia said its sales target would be achieved thanks to
growing demand from international carmakers but also stronger
ties with Chinese carmakers and partnerships like the one it has
had with Chang'an Automobile Group since April 2013.
Faurecia also confirmed its targets for up to 2016. The
group aims for total sales of more than 21 billion euros, up
from 18 billion in 2013 and an operating margin of between 4.5
percent and 5.0 percent, compared with 3 percent last year.
Faurecia is among several French companies in the automotive
industry to host investor events in China this week.
Tyremaker Michelin said earlier on Monday it aimed
to more than double its business in the country within the next
10 years.
On Wednesday, Renault is due to give investors an
update on the progress of its first Chinese plant, which is
currently under construction. Also, auto parts maker Valeo
has invited financial analysts to visit one of its
sites in China.
(1 US dollar = 0.8043 euro)
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Natalie Huet;
Editing by Jane Merriman)