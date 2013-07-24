* Faurecia plans to close 8 seat frame plants -sources
* Most plant cuts expected in Europe -sources
* Plans outlined during internal meeting -sources
By Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, July 24 Faurecia, the French
auto parts maker controlled by PSA Peugeot Citroen,
plans to close eight car seat factories over the next four
years, sources familiar with the plan said.
The number of Faurecia seat frame manufacturing sites will
fall to 14 globally from 22 under plans presented last week by
division head Patrick Koller, people with knowledge of the
internal meeting said on Wednesday.
Most of the planned closures are understood to be in Europe,
said the sources, who asked not to be identified because the
plans had not yet been announced publicly.
Faurecia declined to comment.
European suppliers are racing to refocus business on
faster-growing markets as the region's five-year auto slump
hurts business at home. Faurecia, 57.4 percent-owned by
struggling Peugeot, cut 1,700 European jobs last year and told
investors to expect a similar headcount reduction in 2013.
The maker of dashboards, seating, door panels and exhaust
systems also said earlier this month it would begin winding down
production of acoustic components and plastic bumpers at two
French plants.
The Faurecia seating chief did not say how many jobs would
be cut as a result of the closures or whether any of the sites
could be converted to new activities, the sources said.
Assembly plants built near French car production lines may
also be affected, they said, but the company's larger domestic
seat manufacturing plants will be spared.
"He told us that there would be no closures of seat frame
manufacturing sites in France," one of the people said.
Rising unemployment has moved to the top of the political
agenda in much of Europe, with French President Francois
Hollande among those leaders most under pressure from a raft of
layoffs by major companies.