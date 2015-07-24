PARIS, July 24 French car parts maker Faurecia
raised its earnings guidance on Friday after profit
almost doubled in the first half, boosted by a recovering
European auto market and the effects of a weaker euro.
Net income rose to 157 million euros ($172 million) in
January-June from 80 million a year earlier, Faurecia said, as
revenue jumped 12.6 percent to 10.51 billion.
The results were "driven in particular by strong organic
growth in sales in Europe and North America, clearly
outperforming automotive production in both regions", Chief
Executive Yann Delabriere said.
Faurecia, 50.8 percent-owned by PSA Peugeot Citroen
, lifted its profit guidance for 2015 above the
previous operating-margin goal of more than 4 percent.
The margin came to 4 percent for the first half and is set
to rise to 4.5-5 percent in the second, Faurecia said - the
company's previous target for next year.
($1 = 0.9111 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)