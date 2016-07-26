PARIS, July 26 French car parts supplier
raised its full-year guidance on profit and cash
generation after reporting a stronger first-half performance in
Europe.
European carmakers have been upgrading their European auto
market forecasts since the start of the year as the recovery in
demand gathers pace.
Faurecia's operating income rose to 490 million euros
($539.2 million), or 5.1 percent of total sales, over the first
six months of the year compared with 384 million euros a year
ago.
"Faurecia's robust profitability in the first half of 2016
... was driven by a strong organic growth in Europe, clearly
outperforming automotive production, a profitability
breakthrough in North America and robust profitability in Asia,"
Chief Executive Patrick Koller said in a statement on Monday.
Faurecia, which is 47 percent owned by French carmaker PSA
Peugeot Citroen, said it expected operating margin on
total sales of no less than 5 percent, versus its previous
guidance of 4.6 to 5 percent.
The company also targeted net cash flow of minimum 300
million euros, compared with its earlier expectation of around
300 million euros.
Faurecia confirmed its guidance on total sales growth in
2016 of 1 to 3 percent.
($1 = 0.9088 euros)
(Reporting by Pawel Lapinski in Gdynia and Maya Nikolaeva in
Paris; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)